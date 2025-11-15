Jackson County EMA director, wife arrested following GBI investigation

article

The Brief The Jackson County EMA director and his wife were arrested by the GBI. Phillip and Karee Bullock both face multiple child cruelty charges. The charges stem from an investigation linked to their son’s 2021 sexual assault case.



The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency director and his wife have been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), officials said.

What we know:

Phillip Bullock, 50, and Karee Bullock, 48, both of Hoschton, Georgia, were arrested in connection with the 2021 arrest of their son, Bryson Bullock, for sexual assault.

Bryson was convicted on those charges in October, and his parents were arrested on Nov. 13, according to the GBI.

Phillip now faces two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. Karee faces two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how the charges are connected to the sexual assault case but said they stemmed from the investigation.

What's next:

The GBI will turn the case over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution once the investigation is over.