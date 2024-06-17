Vintage 1936 Lockheed plane crashes into tree near Jackson; 3 injured

A pre-World War II airplane crashed near Jackson on Monday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 1936 twin-engine Lockheed 12A was attempting to land at Seven Lakes Airport shortly before 8 p.m. when it crashed into a tree.

The plane came down near Stark and Singley roads. Photos posted by the Butts County Fire & Emergency Service on its Facebook page show two air ambulances at the airport and firefighting foam on the exterior of the silver airplane.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Butts County firefighters respond to a plane crash at the Seven Lakes Airport near Jackson on June 17, 2024. (Butts County Fire & Emergency Services)

FAA officials say three people were on board. They were all air-lifted to area hospitals.

The names of those aboard were not immediately known.

"I want to thank the good citizens of Butts County that rushed to the scene to render aid. Special thanks to the Butts County Fire department personnel and my Deputies that worked so proficient to get the occupants out of the plane and stabilize all 3 patients," Sheriff Gary Long said in a statement. "I am asking the community to pray for the three injured in the crash and their families. They have a long road to recovery. Again, thank you to everyone that responded to the incident and assisted. These three individuals' survival rate was greatly increased because of your quick actions."

