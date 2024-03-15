Man accused of shooting woman arrested after Gwinnett County SWAT standoff

article

A man accused of shooting a woman in a domestic dispute in unincorporated Lawrenceville has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home on the 1300 block of Ivey Point Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her rear shoulder.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. As of the last report, she was in critical condition.

Detectives say they determined the gunman was the woman's romantic partner, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Young of South Carolina.

Young is now wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers say they noticed Young returning to the home, leading to a standoff with SWAT officers.

After many hours, the SWAT team took Young into custody.

He's now booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.