It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Superbikes at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

They’re among the fastest athletes on two wheels — and this weekend, they’re taking on the notoriously challenging course at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for three days of heart-pounding action.

The MotoAmerica Championship Series returns to Brasleton’s famed Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta, kicking off with qualifiers today and continuing with racing on Saturday and Sunday. In case you’ve never been to a MotoAmerica event before, the North American road racing series was created back in 2014 and features talented racers in several classes of road racing, including Superbikes, Supersport, Stock 100, Twin Cup, Junior Cup and King of the Baggers.

And event organizers say MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta isn’t one of those races where you come, you watch, and you leave. They say fans are welcome to hang out in the open race paddock, which means meeting riders and getting autographs and pictures. There is also a free Kid Zones with carnival games and other activities available to fans.

Speaking of kids, children ages 12 and under get free admission with a paying adult. Three-day tickets are available for $80, while tickets for Friday-only cost $25 and Saturday and Sunday admission is $60 per day. Gates at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta open at 8: a.m. for all ticket purchasers.

For more information on this year’s MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning chatting with some of the incredible athletes taking part in this weekend’s big event!