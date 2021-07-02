'It was just so random': College student describes being fired upon while driving along I-20

Atlanta police said a woman was injured in a shooting after someone fired into the car she was in on Interstate 20 near the Boulevard exit.

The scary moments unfolded Wednesday evening.

This is just one of many shootings that have happened on metro Atlanta interstates.

"Why? It was just so random, so I want to know why us," shooting victim Cormya Baker said.

Baker and Kiesen Arnold said they are just grateful they are alive after someone shot into their car Wednesday evening.

"Everything else happened so fast. All we heard was a loud sound and the glass shattered and we both looked away," Kiesen Arnold said.

Police said it happened on I-20 near the Boulevard exit when an orange car pulled around.

Arnold was driving and was able to pull off the interstate to the Cook Out restaurant on Moreland Avenue to call for help.

Baker was in the passenger seat and was hit.

"Right here in my right shoulder blade," Cormya Baker said.

"We didn’t know what it was but then I felt the glass going into my mouth," Arnold said.

"While he was on the phone with police I was looking around to see what went through the window and on the ground I saw the bullet," Baker said.

Baker was taken to the hospital but she said a higher power was looking out for her that her injuries weren’t worse.

"It was God. It had bounced off. It hit me and bounced off and fell. That was basically just God," Baker said.

As police continue to search for the orange Kia Forte responsible many want the violence to end.

"I would say think about what you’re doing. Think about the people you are putting in those situations. Innocent people you might not know," Arnold said.

The victims are now working to get their car repaired from the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting come forward to the police.

