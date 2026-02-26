Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb police investigating overnight incident in Stonecrest area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 26, 2026 6:17am EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • Police taped off Trent Walk Drive in Stonecrest overnight.
    • Officers asked neighbors for Ring camera video.
    • No official word yet on what happened or who was involved.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after someone showed up at a hospital following an overnight incident in the Stonecrest area.

What we know:

Officers roped off Trent Walk Drive near a home and were seen going door-to-door, asking neighbors whether Ring cameras captured anything.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led to the hospital visit, and the investigation remained active early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

