DeKalb police investigating overnight incident in Stonecrest area

DeKalb County police are investigating after someone showed up at a hospital following an overnight incident in the Stonecrest area.

What we know:

Officers roped off Trent Walk Drive near a home and were seen going door-to-door, asking neighbors whether Ring cameras captured anything.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led to the hospital visit, and the investigation remained active early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.