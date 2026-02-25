3 Mexican nationals accused of running Brookhaven meth lab

article

The Brief Three Mexican nationals are accused of running a methamphetamine conversion laboratory in Brookhaven. Sergio Cortes-Nieto, Christian Martinez Larumbe Dominguez, and Jose Angel Cortes Raquel appeared in federal court on related charges. Cortes Raquel is also accused in a separate incident where agents seized 2,370 pounds of meth at a farmers market.



Three alleged illegal immigrants are accused of running a methamphetamine conversion laboratory after federal agents raided a Brookhaven home last Friday.

What we know:

Sergio Cortes-Nieto, Christian Martinez Larumbe Dominguez, and Jose Angel Cortes Raquel appeared in federal court on Wednesday after Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided the home on Feb. 20.

In the backyard, authorities said they found Cortes Raquel and Larumbe Dominguez allegedly operating the meth lab concealed under a tent.

Cortes Raquel allegedly tried to run but was caught quickly.

Agents found about 100 pounds of liquid meth mixed and concealed in concrete and an additional 50 liters of liquid meth solution.

Cortes-Nieto is also accused of converting meth at the home and was apprehended earlier in the day at a nearby storage facility.

Investigators say Cortes-Nieto, 53, Martinez Larumbe Dominguez, 31, and Cortes Raquel, 39, had all entered the United States illegally.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Agents seized over 100 pounds of meth from a Brookhaven backyard on February 20, 2025. (Credit: U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia)

Dig deeper:

Cortes Raquel is also accused in a separate indictment of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a DEA bust on Aug. 8, 2024, where agents seized 2,370 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in boxes of celery at the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park, Georgia.

What they're saying:

"This lab was operating in a backyard, in close proximity to families and children," said Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. "That level of disregard for human life is unacceptable. Our priority remains protecting the public from the devastating impact of illegal drug manufacturing."

What's next:

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Schwarzl and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Herskowitz will prosecute the cases.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how authorities learned about the criminal activity.