1 person shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. The victim’s condition has not been made public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.