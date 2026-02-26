1 person shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta, police say

article

The Brief One person wounded in shooting on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in northwest Atlanta. No details yet on suspect or what led up to incident.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. The victim’s condition has not been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.