1 person shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 26, 2026 6:36am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • One person wounded in shooting on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
    • Shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in northwest Atlanta.
    • No details yet on suspect or what led up to incident.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. The victim’s condition has not been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Atlanta Police provided information for this story. 

