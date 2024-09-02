Israeli-American hostage killed by Hamas was a Georgia Jewish camp counselor

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Mourners gather for the burial of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, during the funeral at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The six were among 251 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP)

Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the six hostages killed by Hamas over the weekend, was a counselor at a Jewish summer camp in Clayton, Georgia.

All of those killed were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. Three of the 6 hostages, including Goldberg-Polin, were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a cease-fir proposal discussed in July.

Hamas reportedly killed the hostages shortly before Israeli forces could reach them. Their bodies were found in a tunnel under Rafah. It is believed they were killed on Thursday or Friday.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was attending the Supernova music festival in the Israeli desert when he was kidnapped. Goldberg-Polin lost part of his left arm to a grenade blast during the attack on Oct. 7. A video produced by the Hamas in April showed Hersh with his left hand missing.

His parents, who were both born in the U.S., had been advocating for his release and return since he was taken, including speaking at the recent Democratic National Convention.

Ramah Darom in Clayton posted that they are heartbroken over Hersh's death. According to a Facebook post, Hersh's family were longtime Ramah Darom Passover participants.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Jerusalem to salute Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was born in Berkeley, California, as his body was carried through the crowd in a hearse to his funeral service.

In a statement, President Joe Biden has said he is outraged about the deaths of the hostages.

In a statement, President Joe Biden expressed outrage over the deaths of the hostages. Biden's statement also said that the president had "worked tirelessly" to bring Hersh home to his parents and he is "heartbroken" by the news of his death. Biden also said "Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes."

The news of their deaths has sparked protests against the Israeli government's failed efforts to negotiate a deal to free all the captives held by Hamas.

Gov. Brian Kemp called Hersh's death "devastating" on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "We must stand with Israel to make this terror group pay for its acts of unspeakable evil."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also issued a statement about Hersh's death. In his statement, Carr noted that Hersh's relatives installed an exhibit in his honor at Congregation Shearith Israel in Atlanta.