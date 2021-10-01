Police say 14-year-old Newnan boy ran away from home
article
NEWNAN, Ga. - Police in Newnan are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who is listed as a runaway.
Isaiah Davis ran away from his Savannah Street home just before midnight on Sept. 26, the Newnan Police Department said. It is his fourth time running away in two weeks, police said. He usually returns the next day but didn’t this time.
Davis is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS