This is why Gwinnett County police set up a morning traffic trap

The Brief Gwinnett County police caught a driver on video rolling through a neighborhood stop sign following a local tip. Officers set up a targeted traffic stop after residents complained about a vehicle consistently speeding every morning. Police warned that failing to come to a complete stop can quickly lead to serious crashes in residential areas.



A neighborhood traffic complaint led to a filmed confrontation after Gwinnett County police caught a driver rolling through a stop sign on a schedule residents knew by heart.

Gwinnett County police enforcement

What we know:

Gwinnett County police received a complaint from a local citizen regarding a vehicle that was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood. The resident noted the driver ran a stop sign at the exact same time every single morning.

Officers responded by setting up an enforcement operation directly in the area. The targeted vehicle arrived right on schedule and committed the exact traffic violations neighbors had reported.

During the subsequent traffic stop, the driver claimed she had come to a complete stop at the sign. However, police department video footage clearly disproved her claim.

Officials are using the incident to remind the community that a stop sign requires a complete stop before moving through any intersection. While rolling through a sign might seem minor, authorities warned it can quickly cause serious crashes in residential zones where children and pedestrians walk.

Unresolved case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact neighborhood or street where the traffic stop took place. Police have also not released the identity of the driver or noted if she received a specific citation or fine.