This is why Gwinnett County police set up a morning traffic trap
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A neighborhood traffic complaint led to a filmed confrontation after Gwinnett County police caught a driver rolling through a stop sign on a schedule residents knew by heart.
Gwinnett County police enforcement
What we know:
Gwinnett County police received a complaint from a local citizen regarding a vehicle that was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood. The resident noted the driver ran a stop sign at the exact same time every single morning.
Officers responded by setting up an enforcement operation directly in the area. The targeted vehicle arrived right on schedule and committed the exact traffic violations neighbors had reported.
During the subsequent traffic stop, the driver claimed she had come to a complete stop at the sign. However, police department video footage clearly disproved her claim.
Officials are using the incident to remind the community that a stop sign requires a complete stop before moving through any intersection. While rolling through a sign might seem minor, authorities warned it can quickly cause serious crashes in residential zones where children and pedestrians walk.
Unresolved case details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact neighborhood or street where the traffic stop took place. Police have also not released the identity of the driver or noted if she received a specific citation or fine.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official social media report and video release.