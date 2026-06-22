This is why Blackwell Road neighbors are terrified to sit in their own yards

The Brief Cars keep slamming into yards along a dangerous Cobb County road, sparking intense safety demands from local homeowners. Another vehicle plowed through a neighborhood fence Sunday morning, narrowly missing a roadside memorial. Residents say county safety updates are failing to stop the ongoing destruction.



A vehicle careened off Blackwell Road and smashed through a wooden fence Sunday morning, renewing community terror over a notoriously dangerous curve. Neighbors are demanding a fix before another life is lost on the stretch of road.

Cobb County car crash

What we know:

A driver plowed into a tree after ripping through a newly installed wooden fence Sunday morning. Neighbor Seth Mamane rushed outside after hearing the impact and found a wrecked car alongside a driver who appeared dazed sitting on the grass.

The wreckage landed just feet away from a memorial cross dedicated to a young man who died on the exact same curve in August 2025. Homeowner Lisa Kelly said residents have lost count of the wrecks, which happen at least once a year.

Following the fatal wreck 10 months ago, the county lowered the speed limit, added reflectors, and installed an overhead light. However, neighbors argue these measures are not working and are begging officials to install a metal railing or speed bumps.

Blackwell Road curve

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity or the current medical condition of the driver involved in the latest wreck. It remains unclear if speed, weather, or mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control on the street.

What's next:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation is partnering with Cobb police to collect data and evaluate the scene. Neighbors say they will remain terrified of a car crashing into their actual homes until a physical barrier is built.