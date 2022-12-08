Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting

article

DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them.

Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victim died on July 24, and at some point told hospital staff their name was "Justin" or "Justine."

The medical examiner's office described the victim as a 20-to-30-year-old biological man, who may have been wearing a black wig and women's clothing. The person had no scars or tattoos. The were about 5-foot-8 and weighed 215 to 235 pounds. Investigators shared two sketches, one of the victim in a wig.

Investigators believe the victim's gender identity could have been different from their biological one.

If anyone has information about the victim or suspect, investigators said they can report information to the cold case tip line at 404-371-2444.