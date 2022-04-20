Crook targeting temples have stolen thousands in metro Atlanta, investigators say

A group of thieves are hitting temples across metro Atlanta. The crooks even made off with thousands of dollars at one location.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman is livid. He said thieves are preying on people in the community who are trying to help others.

"A bunch of thugs stealing from a religious house of worship. I don't know if it gets worse than that, outside of violent crime," said Sheriff Freeman.

Sheriff Freeman said Sunday two men and three women approached the priest at the Shri Krishna Vrundavana in Cumming.

"In broken English, possibly in eastern European accent, asked the priest if he can pray for their child, their baby. This priest is trying to help, as you can imagine any person of faith would do," said Sheriff Freeman.

While the priest was distracted, investigators said the women slipped into the living quarters of the temple.

"They're ransacking that, finding a safe and cash and other valuables," said Sheriff Freeman.

Investigators said they stole the safe and a total of about $14,000 and took off in a gold Mercedes sedan, possibly an early 2000s model.

Sheriff Freeman said on the same day, people matching the same description, driving the same car, hit temples in Clayton County and Lilburn.

Lilburn police said security chased them off after they discovered the women had pried open several locked doors.

Sheriff Freeman said he's certain this group has done this before.

"They were way too coordinated, too comfortable in how they did this, would guarantee they've done this before," said Sheriff Freeman.

The sheriff said he's determined to catch them and put an end to their crime streak.

"I don't care where they pop up in the United States of America, I don't care what it costs for me to extradite them and go get them and bring them back. When we identify them, they're going to go to jail," said Sheriff Freeman.