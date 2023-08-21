Investigators searching for possible victims of Georgia truck driver indicted on child porn charges

article

Federal investigators say they are searching for more victims of a Georgia truck driver who is facing multiple charges of child sex exploitation.

Todd Eric Sisk of Baxley. Georgia was indicted on federal charges of attempted production of child pornography, distribution and possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor in July. He remains in custody awaiting court proceedings.

Officials say they began an investigation into Sisk after Florida deputies identified him as a suspect in connection with suspicious online activity in November 2021.

Investigators with Homeland Security reportedly found child sexual abuse material on his cell phone and other online applications.

"We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill Steinberg. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will strive to keep our children and our communities safe."

Investigators say Sisk worked as a truck driver who often traveled to Atlanta and Charleston and had occasional trips to Alabama and Tennessee. He had previously lived in Ohio and multiple places in Florida and Georgia.

If you have had any contact with Sisk, call the Homeland Security Investigation Tip Line at 866-347-2423.