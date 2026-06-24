High-risk sex offender wanted by Atlanta police after fleeing life sentence

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for Gary M. Diggs, a high-risk sex offender with a history of rape convictions. Diggs was sentenced to life without parole for rape but is currently fleeing from justice. Crime Stoppers is offering an anonymous reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.



A violent sex offender is on the run and Atlanta police are asking for help to bring him to justice.

What we know:

Gary M. Diggs is considered a high-risk sex offender with a history of rape convictions, including against children.

Diggs was sentenced to life without parole for rape and is fleeing from justice.

The 61-year-old man is 6-feet tall and weighs about 147 to 190 pounds.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly where Diggs is currently hiding or where he was last spotted.

Authorities have not shared details regarding how long Diggs has been on the run or the circumstances surrounding how he escaped his life sentence.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows Diggs’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.