Family towing business forced to start from scratch after theft

The Brief Thieves targeted a DeKalb County small business last Thursday, resulting in a devastating tow truck theft that impacts daily operations. Surveillance footage captured two people cutting a front gate lock and taking the locked vehicle within 20 minutes. The owner is offering a $3,000 reward for the return of the vehicle, which lacked theft insurance coverage.



A DeKalb County small business owner is searching for answers after thieves broke into his property on Thursday and stole a locked tow truck worth $125,000.

DeKalb business targeted

What we know:

Two people broke into Abdul's Towing last Thursday after cutting a lock at the front gate. Surveillance footage captured the individuals making their way to one of the company's two tow trucks.

It took the criminals about 20 minutes to steal the vehicle, which the owner assured was locked. The truck is worth about $125,000 and was utilized to provide services across DeKalb County.

The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker, but the owner believes the thieves managed to disarm it. While the business has insurance on the vehicle, the policy does not provide coverage for theft.

Search for suspects

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined how the thieves managed to bypass the locks on the commercial vehicle. Police are still working to identify the two individuals caught on the security camera.

Small family impact

What they're saying:

"We are a small business, small family, trying to grow, trying to help people," owner Abdul Albidairi said. He noted that losing anything at this stage of life takes a severe toll on a business they worked hard to build.

"If they took parts this, I just need the truck, I can build it back," Albidairi said. He added that replacing the truck means getting it financed, which feels like starting from scratch.

Reward money offered

What you can do:

Albidairi is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that helps recover the stolen truck. He stated he would even give the reward money to the thieves if they return the vehicle safely.

DeKalb County police ask anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the commercial vehicle to contact them immediately.