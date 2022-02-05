Expand / Collapse search

Investigators say missing 12-year-old told classmate he was going to grandmother's house in Florida

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
12-year-old Semaj M. Stephens reportedly exited the school bus in front of his subdivision yesterday afternoon. Semaj's mother stated that her son never returned home. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old hasn't been since getting off his school bus on Friday in Conyers

Semaj M. Stephens' mother allegedly told deputies her son never returned home from school. 

A student who rode the same school bus as the missing child told investigators Semaj said he was going to his grandmother's house in Florida. 

Semaj was last seen in a blue and black sweatsuit with a dark sweater and blue book bag. 

He is about 5-foot-7 and 220 pounds with brown hair cut into a high-top fade and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Semaj's whereabouts is asked to contact Rockdale County investigators at 404-548-2586 or their local police department.

