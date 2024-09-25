Investigators pursue leads after shooting incident at Hookah Me Up in Clayton County

article

In brief: Clayton County Police investigating fatal shooting at Hookah Me Up Smoke Shop and Lounge. Incident occurred on March 19; victim Randall Harper died from gunshot wound. Public urged to contact Detective Gibson with information at 678-610-4703. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Atlanta with potential $2,000 reward.



Detectives with the Clayton County Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue investigating a fatal shooting at a local business.

On March 19, police responded to reports of a shooting at Hookah Me Up Smoke Shop and Lounge, located at 6777 Mount Zion Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Randall Harper, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Harper later died from his injuries.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gibson at the Clayton County Police Department by calling 678-610-4703.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.