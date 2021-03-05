Investigators expect to announce reward in death of Paulding County man killed in hit and run

It's been a year since a Paulding County man was struck and killed near the corner of Cedarcrest Road and Dallas Acworth Highway.

The world had been forever changed for Aaron Curtis Quarterman's mother, LaTanya Sellar.

Georgia State Patrol said they haven't narrowed in on a lead, but troopers said they'll soon announce a reward for any further information that leads to an arrest.

News of that development forced Sellaras to break down.

"That's what I wanted to do but couldn't financially," she said.

On March 5, 2020, Quarterman went missing. His body was later found in a grassy residential area not far from Cedarcrest Road and Dallas Acworth Highway.

Investigators consider it a hit and run.

Fast-forward 365 days, his mother regularly passes the scene where her son took his last breath. It's not even two miles away from her home.

"If I go to the grocery store, I have to pass that 1.4 marker," she said. "Every day I have to pray there's no traffic that I have to be stopped right where his cross is."

The killer has yet to be accounted for.

The family said the 24-year-old North Paulding High School grad had an infectious smile, loved to sing, and was full of faith.

Sellars said she keeps Aaron's memory alive through old home videos and stories she tells his nephews.

Her son rests without a tombstone, another sign of closure that's just not there.

Sellars said she's spent more money on private investigations than she'd like, but she vows this young man's death will not remain a mystery.

Anyone with information concerning Aaron's death is asked to contact the Georgia State Patrol or the Paulding County Sheriff's office.

