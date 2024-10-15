Investigation underway at Avon Avenue, Lee Street; road closed

A developing investigation is underway at the intersection of Avon Avenue and Lee Street, with heavy police presence on the scene.

Within the past 10 minutes, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office arrived, suggesting the incident may involve a fatality. Atlanta police officers responded to the scene shortly after 6 a.m., and investigators have focused their efforts on the central portion of the area, where crime scene investigators (CSI) are using flashlights to search for evidence.

At this time, police have not released any details about what occurred, as the investigation is still in its early stages.

The area remains blocked off, causing disruptions for commuters who are being forced to find alternate routes. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

We are working to gather more information from police and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.