Investigation reveals Roswell shooting was armed robbery

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police in Roswell said evidence in a Tuesday evening shooting points toward an armed robbery. 

The preliminary investigation, police said, indicated a person confronted several people when they returned to a residence on the 900 block of Pine Grove Road via a rideshare service. 

Police said a man wearing a blue puffy coat removed personal property from a victim's vehicle and fired shots in their direction. No one was struck with bullets or injured in the incident, police said. 

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle, possibly a white sedan.

The investigation is still active and officials urge anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100 to speak with a detective. The public can leave anonymous information through Crimestoppers Atlanta at (404)577-8477. 

