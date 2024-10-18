Invest Atlanta approves 5 projects to bring fresh food to areas with food deserts
ATLANTA - Invest Atlanta has approved five new projects aimed at bringing fresh markets to areas struggling with food insecurity and food deserts. The initiative will make nutritious food more accessible to residents in need through partnerships with local community hubs.
The fresh food markets will be available at several locations across the city, including:
- Atlanta Community Food Bank
- The Municipal Market
- The City of Refuge
- The Historic Yellow Store
Additionally, the Family Dollar store on Atlanta’s west side, which is set to close, will be repurposed into a community food bank center.
Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, providing new opportunities for residents to access affordable, healthy food options.