Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down lanes on I-85 near Chamblee-Tucker Road

Image 1 of 6 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over the crash on I-85SB on Oct. 10, 2023.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed a crash on Interstate 85 just before Chamblee-Tucker Road that shut down all lanes of traffic Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the incident, and it appears an overturned tractor-trailer and SUV were involved. It's not clear whether anyone was injured. Emergency services responded to the scene.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes of travel to avoid "extreme delays."

I-85S, south of I-285 Moreland Interchange (Credit: GDOT)

All lanes except for one reopened just before 5 p.m. On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, GDOT said the estimated full clearance time is 6 p.m.

