Interim U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia named

The Brief Theodore S. Hertzberg appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, effective Tuesday. Hertzberg has nearly a decade of experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, with a focus on prosecuting violent criminals and gang leaders. Prior to government service, Hertzberg worked at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and clerked for U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose.



Attorney General Pamela Bondi has appointed longtime federal prosecutor Theodore S. Hertzberg as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

What we know:

The appointment took effect on Tuesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. administered Hertzberg’s oath of office the following day.

The backstory:

Hertzberg brings nearly a decade of experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He began his Justice Department career in the Southern District of Georgia, based in Savannah, where he prosecuted violent criminals, drug traffickers, fraudsters, and money launderers. He also served as chief of the asset forfeiture section during his time there.

In 2018, he transferred to the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta, where he focused on prosecuting gang leaders, child sex predators, gun traffickers, and other armed offenders.

Prior to his government service, Hertzberg worked at the New York law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose in the Southern District of Alabama.

He is a graduate of Amherst College and the New York University School of Law.