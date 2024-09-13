College Park mayor files 2nd lawsuit against city after vote to censure

article

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom has filed a second lawsuit against the city, accusing officials of violating the law during a meeting last month.

In the lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Mayor Motley Broom claims the city breached the Georgia Open Meetings Act when the interim city manager ordered police to remove the public from the room before a vote to censure her.

City spokesperson Bill Crane addressed the situation in a statement, saying, "At some point, to move forward, turn the page, and govern this community, its elected and appointed officials will need to act with civility towards one another and focus on moving the city forward."

The city argues that no violation occurred, as the meeting was livestreamed, providing public access.

Mayor Motley Broom posted an official statement on her website, explaining that she did not take the decision to file another lawsuit lightly and had hoped to resolve the issue without legal action.

A specially-called meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 6 p.m. at City Hall.