College Park protesters support Mayor Bianca Motley Broom after council votes to censure her

The rift among College Park city leaders is still evident. Monday night was the first meeting of the city council since chaos broke out during a meeting earlier this month when the city council voted to censure the mayor.

Before Monday night's meeting, a group wearing "United College Park" shirts gathered with signs to show their support for Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and their disapproval of city council members who voted to censure her.

"She's a mediator, she's an attorney, she is a brilliant woman, and she has insight she can give that they're not always paying attention to," said Keith with United College Park.

Another group wearing green shirts gathered to show their support for the council members.

"The mayor doesn't want to follow the ordinance that was passed. It was an ordinance passed that she wasn't supposed to be deliberating, and she just can't deal with that," said Rex Willis.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom

All of this comes after a chaotic council meeting earlier this month. Two people were dragged out in handcuffs when residents came to the mayor's defense after the vote to censure her.

In Monday night's meeting, a twist when those in the audience decided to vote for censuring the city council.

The group said they wanted to censure the council members for disruptive conduct and disregard of transparency in public meetings.

Most of this same group walked out when the council voted to play a segment from the Georgia Gang, where the chaotic meeting and actions of the city leaders were being discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the mayor addressed the audience in her Mayor's Report.

"I know my place. It is serving as your mayor. It is a role I cherish and one I'm grateful to have in this community. It's not an easy job, but it's one I love. I'm not going anywhere," said Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.