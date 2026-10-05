Inside the $25M plan to turn a historic Atlanta school into apartments and shops

The Brief A $25 million redevelopment of the historic Lakewood Heights Elementary School in southeast Atlanta is in the works. Developer Omar Ali plans to convert the 1932 building into family-focused two-and three-bedroom apartments alongside 12,000 square feet of retail space. Environmental remediation for asbestos, lead, and mold is slated for next summer, with main construction expected to start next December.



A historic school building in southeast Atlanta is slated to become a new housing and retail hub under a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project.

What we know:

The former Lakewood Heights Elementary School off Sawtell Avenue, which features brick facade work approaching 100 years old, is being targeted for a $25 million transformation.

Plans from developer Omar Ali call for dozens of family-oriented apartments, with an emphasis on two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 12,000 square feet of retail space designed for local, non-fast-food dining and health-oriented businesses.

The effort marks the first joint development agreement between Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Urban Development.

The backstory:

The 1932 school building currently shows significant wear and tear due to its age and deteriorating conditions.

Before construction on the new residential and commercial spaces can begin, the structure requires extensive environmental cleanup.

Ali noted that the remediation process will address asbestos, lead contamination and mold issues inside the historic facility.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ The historic brick structure of Lakewood Heights Elementary School in southeast Atlanta will be preserved during a joint redevelopment project between Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Urban Development (FOX 5 Atlanta).

What they're saying:

"We want mom and pop type restaurants and operations, and we don't want any fast food," Ali said. "What is healthy living? Something when people think about Lakewood, it's known that I'm going to go there to get good quality, good food."

Mayor Andre Dickens' office said the project is part of a broader partnership to transform underused public properties into community assets while maintaining long-term public stewardship of the land.

The mayor's office also stated the school is located inside of a Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative district.

"For the past year, they came into the community to see exactly what the community wanted, and so now, we are to deliver what the community wanted," Ali said.

What's next:

Because of the building's historic status, developer Omar Ali says the earliest environmental cleanup can begin is next summer.

Construction is expected to start next December, with the full redevelopment taking approximately two and a half years to complete.