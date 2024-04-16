Innovative microtransit system set to transform mobility in southwest Gwinnett County

article

A new microtransit system will soon provide a way to get around Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Interstate 85. Southwest Gwinnett Microtransit Pilot, a collaboration project between the Gateway 85 Community Improvement District (CID) and the city of Norcross, is expected to launch later this year.

The pilot program aims to serve approximately 36,000 residents of Norcross, focusing on areas identified with socioeconomic disparities. Notably, over half of the household incomes in the target area are below 60% of the area's median income. This initiative will operate 14 hours a day, from Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays, over a one-year period starting from August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025.

Nicole Love Hendrickson, Chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, emphasized the significance of collaboration in this venture. "By leveraging our resources and expertise to expand microtransit, we’re charting a new course that will serve our diverse community’s transportation needs," Hendrickson stated. She further highlighted the role of strong partnerships in achieving widespread mobility.

The project, with an estimated cost of $1.3 million, will see its funding shared between Gwinnett County and Gateway 85 CID, each contributing 44%, and the city of Norcross covering the rest. Gwinnett County will manage the operations and provide four vehicles for the pilot.

Emory Morsberger, Executive Director of Gateway 85 CID, expressed satisfaction with the collaborative progress and hinted at additional infrastructure-focused programs in development aimed at enhancing accessibility for all within the district.

The successful vote by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners marks a crucial step in initiating this service. Previous microtransit endeavors in areas like Snellville and Lawrenceville have demonstrated the benefits of such programs, spurring plans to introduce similar services in Suwanee, Sugar Hill, and Buford.

Support for the project was echoed during public hearings, with local business and community leaders recognizing the potential economic impacts. Norcross City Council member Bruce Gaynor noted, "Microtransit is a significant win for our city. This partnership shows that we can all come together to meet community needs. Transit connects jobs, education, and recreation in a way that improves our residents' lives and our businesses' bottom lines."

District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carter also praised the initiative, emphasizing its potential to create economic opportunities and enhance access to essential services for residents.