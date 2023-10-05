Innocent bystanders injured in shootout near Downtown Atlanta bus station

Two innocent bystanders have been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after officials say they were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Downtown Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight when an argument broke out at a convenience store across the street from the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.

"We don't know what the argument was about, but we do know it was an escalating dispute that started in the store and continued in the parking lot," Atlanta Police Capt. Jeff Childers said.

That's when both combatants pulled out guns and started firing.

While neither of the gunmen are believed to be injured in the shootout, two other men nearby were hit.

"They were just standing around and got hit," Childers said.

Off-duty officers working security at the bus station rushed over and rendered aid to the injured men. Medics have transported them to Grady, and they are now recovering from their injuries.

The gunmen both escaped before police arrived at the scene. Investigators are hoping surveillance and other video can help them identify the shooters.

"We're looking for a suspect on foot - we don't have a really good description on that. We're also looking for a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with a sunroof," Childers said.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.



