Inmate who escaped from Bibb County Jail pleads not guilty

One of the four inmates who escaped jail in Bibb County in October appeared in a Macon courtroom on Monday.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, also known as "Whoop" and "Malixe," appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle at the U.S. Courthouse. The 37-year-old resident of Macon, recently convicted of drug-related charges, pleaded not guilty to the new allegation of escaping the Bibb County Jail on Oct. 16.

Barnwell faces a federal indictment consisting of one count of escape from custody. Additionally, his co-defendant, Janecia Green, a 30-year-old resident of Macon, is charged with aiding and abetting Barnwell's escape and assisting in the escape of a person committed to custody. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Barnwell had been convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 2 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as possession with intent to distribute various drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base. These charges could result in a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine, with a sentencing date yet to be scheduled.

Green had her initial appearance in Macon on Nov. 15 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle, and on Nov. 21, she underwent a detention hearing where she was ordered to remain in federal custody pending trial.

The investigation into the escape is being conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom is prosecuting the case.



