Inmate found unresponsive in Henry County jail cell

A 48-year-old woman is dead after being found unconscious in her Henry County Jail cell.

Her death was announced on Friday evening by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A 48-year-old female inmate at the Henry County Jail was found unresponsive during a routine safety check, according to Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett. Detention staff discovered the inmate and immediately initiated emergency medical care, with assistance from jail medical personnel and Henry County Fire Rescue. Despite their efforts, the Henry County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead after medical attention was administered.

What we don't know:

The inmate has not yet been publicly identified, as next of kin has not been notified. Authorities have not released an official cause of death, but preliminary findings do not indicate foul play.

Timeline:

The inmate had been in custody since February 12 on a charge of failure to appear for disorderly conduct. The incident leading to her death occurred during a routine safety check at the jail.

What's next:

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.