Inman Park restaurant employees protest working conditions

A group of workers at an Inman Park restaurant are speaking up to demand better wages and working conditions.

On Tuesday, workers at the Middle Eastern restaurant Delbar delivered a letter to their managers asking for a safer work environment, paid time off, and their schedules made two weeks in advance.

As part of their demands, the workers are asking the restaurant to pay them a minimum wage of $25 an hour instead of the $5 base pay plus tips that they are making now. Currently, $2.13 an hour is the state minimum wage for servers who can receive tips in Georgia.

The workers also requested a proper air conditioning system.

"The heat in the kitchen and in the restaurant in general is unbearable - above 80 degrees in the dining room and above 100 degrees in the kitchen," employee Sea Johnson said.

In their letter, the workers also demanded an end to racism, sexism and favoritism and to be treated with dignity.

The group's demands are in solidarity with several other demonstrations by service industry workers that took place across the South.