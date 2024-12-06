Injectable HIV preventative lenacapavir touted as breakthrough by Emory experts

The Brief Lenacapavir, an injectable drug for HIV prevention, is praised as a potential game-changer and offers hope for those who find daily oral medications challenging. The drug requires administration only once every six months, significantly addressing adherence issues compared to daily pills. Study participant Latonia Wilkins reports no adverse effects from lenacapavir and highlights the need for affordable access upon FDA approval. Dr. Valeria Cantos from Emory University underscores the importance of lenacapavir's impact on populations that struggle with consistent medication intake. Concerns about lenacapavir's affordability persist, with estimates suggesting it could cost over $40,000 per year, prompting calls for equitable access.



Lenacapavir, a new injectable drug for HIV prevention, is being hailed by Emory University medical experts as a breakthrough in the fight against the virus. The drug offers a long-acting alternative to daily oral PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) like Truvada, addressing adherence challenges faced by many.

Latonia Wilkins, a single mother and social worker, is participating in the third phase of clinical trials for lenacapavir. She has been taking oral HIV preventatives since 2019 but says her demanding life often makes it difficult to stay consistent.

"Being a single mom and just having to do all the things for everybody else, being a caregiver for everybody else, then being a social worker, constantly caring for other folks — there are times I forget to take my meds," Wilkins said.

Lenacapavir, which only requires an injection once every six months, could be a solution for people like Wilkins. She received her first injection in October and says the experience has been seamless.

"It’s right here," Wilkins said, showing the spot on her arm where she received the injection. "If you were to touch it, you could feel it, but you can’t even see the node."

So far, Wilkins reports no adverse side effects. "I haven’t felt any different," she said.

The study, conducted in part at Grady Memorial Hospital, found lenacapavir to be 96% effective in preventing HIV. Dr. Valeria Cantos, an associate professor at Emory’s School of Medicine and the principal investigator for the clinical trial at Grady, emphasized its potential impact.

"The findings of the Purpose 2 study are extremely groundbreaking and important in the battle against HIV, as there is now a highly effective, safe, and longer-acting medication that prevents HIV in those who are not able to or prefer not to take oral pills," Dr. Cantos said.

Daily oral PrEP, such as Truvada, has shown to be effective only when taken consistently. "The efficacy of Truvada is closely associated with how many pills people are able to take per week," Dr. Cantos explained. For busy individuals like Wilkins, the long-acting injectable is a promising alternative.

Wilkins, an advocate for sexual health, hopes her story will inspire others to consider the treatment once it becomes available. However, she is concerned about the potential cost.

"I had read recently that it could cost more than $40,000 per year per person. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can’t afford that,’" Wilkins said. She called on lawmakers to ensure affordability.

"If we are talking about whether we truly want to end the HIV epidemic, then we need to make sure that things are accessible to do that," she added.

Dr. Cantos agreed, emphasizing the importance of equitable distribution. She also highlighted Medicaid expansion as a critical step toward making lenacapavir accessible.

"Something that has tremendously helped other states is the expansion of Medicaid," Dr. Cantos said. "There has been published research that shows that in states where Medicaid expansion has been approved, there has been greater advancements in PrEP uptake in their population."

Lenacapavir is expected to be commercially available in 2025, pending FDA approval. Advocates and researchers are calling for policy changes to ensure the treatment is accessible to those who need it most.