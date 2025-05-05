Indy 500 'The Big Spill' installation takes over FOX 5 Atlanta studios

The Brief FOX Sports and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway paid the FOX 5 Atlanta studios a visit this morning as part of their "Road to the Indy 500" tour. Part of the tour is a giant installation known as "The Big Spill," which highlights the unique connection between the iconic race and milk! This year's Indy 500 will air live on FOX on Sunday, May 25.



They say you shouldn't cry over spilled milk – and we're definitely not shedding any tears over what's happening in our own backyard this morning!

FOX Sports and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway paid the FOX 5 Atlanta studios a visit this morning, stopping in town as part of their "Road to the Indy 500" tour. This year's Indy 500 is happening on Sunday, May 25 – so, the tour is visiting eight cities across the country, making sure fans know that FOX is the new home for the iconic race!

Part of the tour is a giant installation known as "The Big Spill," which is essentially a giant, overturned bottle of milk! Why milk? We recently chatted with IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood to find out.

"For people that don't know what milk means to the Indy 500, it started as a tradition in, I believe, 1936, where somebody asked for buttermilk after a race," says Kirkwood. "Now, it's turned into a tradition that you always get milk after a race. It's not buttermilk, because buttermilk was processed much differently — now you get whole, 2%, skim -- you kind of have that choice before you go into the race, and then they'll bring it out to you at the end."

Click here for more information on the upcoming Indy 500 – and remember, you can watch the race on Sunday, May 25 live on FOX 5 Atlanta!