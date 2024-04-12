Indigo Girls will headline Revival Benefit Concert at Fox Theatre, tickets on sale

article

The Fox Theatre is gearing up for its Revival benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. April 28.

Headlining the concert are The Indigo Girls and Charlie Starr with Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke, along with Matthew Sweet and Shawn Mullins. Atlanta’s own Kevn Kinney of Drivin n Cryin will serve as the emcee.

The concert celebrates the role of theaters in community building through music and storytelling, with a focus on rallying support for Fox Gives.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. Tickets range in price from $40 to $210. Attendees can enhance their concert experience by purchasing club-level seats in the Loge, which grants access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus. This exclusive area offers amenities such as gourmet food, rooftop access, private restrooms, and more.

The evening will feature several fundraising initiatives, including an exclusive pre-concert auction at the Marquee Club presented by Lexus. Guests with Marquee Club access can bid on unique packages, including:

Broadway Extravaganza: Tickets to Broadway shows in NYC and Atlanta, signed merchandise and a year-long $500 Insider Level Friends of the Fox membership.​

Artist Package: Includes signed memorabilia from musicians that have graced the Fox’s stage, tickets to "An Evening with Goose" in June, hotel accommodations and a $500 Friends of the Fox membership.​

Atlanta Sports Package: This includes four Xfinity Club tickets to a chosen Atlanta Braves game, a Red Deck parking pass, signed sports memorabilia, an Atlanta sports fan swag bag and more!​

Ultimate Fox Experience: A highlight of the auction, this package includes a private tour of the Fox Theatre, a private dinner for 10 at the Marquee Club, complete with beverage pairings by an in-house sommelier and a closing champagne toast on the rooftop terrace.

During the concert, the ROCKTIONEER™ will lead a "Fund-A-Mission" live auction to support the "Fox in a Box" educational program. Regions Bank, a venue sponsor and Official Bank of the Fox Theatre, will double each donation made during this fundraiser.

Last year, the Fox Theatre distributed $500,000 in grants to restore 12 historic theaters across Georgia. Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre’s community partnerships program, expressed excitement about the event, highlighting the lineup of renowned artists and the celebration of Georgia's theater and music culture.