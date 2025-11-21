Increasing chances of rain in North Georgia Friday afternoon

The Brief Rain moves in tonight after a warm, humid day Saturday starts wet but clears by afternoon Widespread rain Tuesday–Wednesday may affect Thanksgiving travel



A warm, muggy start across North Georgia will give way to increasing rain chances later today as a warm front lifts through the region. Light showers have been brushing northeast Georgia this morning, but the main batch of rain is expected to move in from the west after sunset, bringing a soggy end to Friday.

Most of tonight’s rain will taper off early Saturday, followed by isolated to scattered showers or a rumble of thunder Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain unusually warm for November, with highs in the mid-70s around Atlanta and near 80 degrees in parts of central Georgia. Even Saturday morning’s low of 63 degrees could set a record for warm overnight temperatures.

A stronger storm system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday, which could disrupt Thanksgiving travel with widespread rain. The holiday itself looks cooler but dry as the unseasonably warm air finally moves out.

🌦️ Forecast Breakout

Today:

Warm & humid 🌡️

Showers developing late afternoon 🌦️

Heaviest rain after sunset 🌧️

Saturday:

Early showers or storms ⛈️

Clearing by midday 🌤️

Still warm, highs in the 70s 🌡️

Thanksgiving Week:

Rain returns late Tue & Wed 🚗🌧️ (travel impacts)

Dry & cooler for Thanksgiving 🍂☀️