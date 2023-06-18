1 shot Sunday morning near Buford Highway, North Druid Hills Road

article

Brookhaven Police responded to a scene of a shooting at a shopping center near Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road on Sunday morning

Police say one man was shot multiple times. No one has been arrested and they are looking for the shooter.

No other information was released by the police department.

This story is developing.

