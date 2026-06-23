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The Brief The Atlanta Hawks utilized a strategic trade asset to draft point guard Kingston Flemings eighth overall. The 19-year-old former Houston freshman brings elite defensive disruption and adaptability to Atlanta's backcourt roster. Flemings previously overcame a severe childhood car accident, an experience he credits for his resilient mindset.



The Atlanta Hawks selected Houston point guard Kingston Flemings with the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft. The team acquired the selection through a previous trade with New Orleans to secure the 6-foot-3 playmaker.

Atlanta Hawks draft

What we know:

The Atlanta Hawks added depth to their backcourt by cashing in the eighth overall pick, a selection obtained from New Orleans through an earlier trade agreement.

General Manager Landry Fields utilized the asset to draft 19-year-old point guard Kingston Flemings, a standout true freshman from the University of Houston.

Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in college, earning third-team AP All-American honors while leading a veteran-heavy collegiate squad under coach Kelvin Sampson.

The young playmaker excels defensively and features an elite 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, alongside top-six combine rankings in lane agility and sprint times.

Flemings, who compared his fast-paced style to veteran guards De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Maxey, expressed enthusiasm during a video call about joining what he described as a winning franchise.

Off the court, Flemings documented his personal resilience in a major publication, sharing how he fully survived being run over by a vehicle at 4 years old, which left him with a minor hip fracture and spleen issues but shaped his driven personality.

Future roster development

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the coaching staff will divide playing time between Flemings and the existing veteran guards on the roster.

It remains unclear how quickly Flemings can build the physical power required for professional play, as scouting analyses indicate he still needs to add overall strength and refine his shot mechanics.

Professional player mentorship

The backstory:

Young athletes entering the professional league frequently receive guidance from an experienced team veteran who helps them adjust to the corporate sports environment.

League analysts expect Flemings to develop his professional skills under the guidance of veteran guard CJ McCollum.

The draft also highlights an athletic family trajectory, as his sister, Bella Flemings, is currently a top basketball recruit committed to Duke, positioning her for a potential future women's professional draft night.