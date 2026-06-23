Brookhaven property tax: City council approves contentious 40% hike

The Brief The Brookhaven City Council approved a massive 40% property tax increase during a contentious meeting Tuesday evening. Unhappy homeowners packed the room to capacity, demanding answers about how the steep hike will impact their households. Officials stated the higher millage rate is necessary to cover rising municipal service costs driven by inflation.



The Brookhaven City Council voted Tuesday evening to increase its property tax rate by 40% following a heated public meeting packed with frustrated homeowners.

Officials approved the spike to address rising municipal costs, despite intense pushback from residents facing their own financial pressures.

Brookhaven property tax vote

What we know:

The Brookhaven City Council approved a substantial millage rate increase from 2.74 mills to 3.85 mills during a packed public meeting Tuesday evening. Under the Georgia tax code, one mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The tax hike is expected to generate between $6.5 million and $6.6 million in new revenue. Mayor John Park stated that the city's millage rate had remained unchanged since 2015, but inflation has made an increase unavoidable. Park noted that the city faces rising costs for critical operations, including an "increase in services like 911 that with $200,000 to $1 million."

City Manager Christian Sigman added that insurance costs for municipal buildings have risen heavily, though Brookhaven still maintains the second-lowest millage rate in the county. Sigman explained the budget pressures, noting, "Both insurance companies are pretty heavily insurance or our buildings. Just a whole host of things go up."

The higher rates will appear on homeowners' tax bills in August and November. Residents will have until the end of the year to pay the updated balances.

Resident backlash in metro Atlanta

What they're saying:

Furious homeowners filled the council chamber to maximum capacity, with many arguing that families cannot afford the sudden financial burden. One resident spoke out about the squeezing cost of living, saying, "Gas is up. My insurance is up. Everything's up. You know, it's not up? My paycheck."

Another attendee stressed that even a few hundred dollars could devastate vulnerable families. They warned that "$400 can make them have to decide between groceries, their kids' medicine, gas."

Some community members voiced deep skepticism regarding city leadership and its fiscal decisions. Homeowner Ronnie Mayer expressed the frustration of many in attendance, stating, "We just don't trust the city manager or his group."

Frustrated taxpayers also questioned tax exemptions granted to massive local institutions. Critics pointed to deals with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University, arguing those entities should help bear the community's financial load. A resident pressed the council during the hearing, stating, "We have to make tough decisions to make it work. Not unreasonable to expect you to do the same."

Brookhaven budget gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly how much the average Brookhaven homeowner's annual tax bill will increase under the new 3.85 mill rate.

It remains unclear whether the city council will reevaluate existing tax agreements with large entities like Emory University or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in future budget cycles.

Authorities have also not specified if any city services will face cuts if the newly generated revenue falls short of municipal projections.