Police search for gunman after 16-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for the gunman responsible for injuring a teenager in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near 400 Fairburn Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy had been shot.
The teen was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.
What we don't know:
The identity and description of the gunman remain unknown.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, and authorities have not released the name of the apartment complex where the incident occurred.
The identity of the 16-year-old boy and the specific hospital where he was taken for treatment have not been disclosed.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided statement details from responding officers, as well as the APD's Aggravated Assault Unit.