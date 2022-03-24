Inaugural festival celebrates Georgia’s vibrant culinary scene

We interview a lot of movie stars who are filming projects here in Georgia, and it never fails: ask them their favorite thing about working here, and they immediately answer, "The food."

Clearly, Georgia boasts a reputation for a top-notch culinary scene, so it makes sense that some of the best will gather in one place this weekend for a celebration of all things food and wine.

The inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday, March 27 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. Created by festival producer JRM Management and marketing agency The AdFish Group, the festival aims to highlight some of our state’s top celebrity chefs and beverage experts through a lineup of events over the next four days including cooking demonstrations, tastings, and a "Best of Cobb" showcase. For a charitable component, festival organizers say they’ve partnered with MUST Ministries to help raise money for the nonprofit’s mission of serving local families in need.

Organizers say festival events on Thursday through Saturday are reserved for guests 21 years and older; Sunday’s events are family-friendly. Single-event tickets and packages are available for purchase online — for more information, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t turn down a chance to get the party started a little early, so we spent the morning at Jim R. Miller Park doing a little taste-testing! Click the video player to check out our preview of the Georgia Food + Wine Festival.

