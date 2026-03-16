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Ina Chambers' family still wants answers after woman's East Point death

By
Published  March 16, 2026 7:36am EDT
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta
Ina Chambers' family still wants answers

Ina Chambers' family still wants answers

The family of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting outside an East Point funeral home is still waiting for answers more than two months after her death. Ina Chambers was just 55 years old at the time of her death. 

The Brief

    • 55-year-old Ina Chambers was shot and killed January 9th outside the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home.
    • The victim’s family claims they haven’t heard from police in over a month.
    • No arrests have been made in her death.

EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting outside an East Point funeral home is still waiting for answers more than two months after her death.

What we know:

Ina Chambers was 55 years old when she was struck by bullets on Jan. 9 outside the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home. Her loved ones said they want East Point police to arrest whoever is responsible for killing her.

Phil Chambers is the victim’s husband. He told FOX 5 he hasn’t heard from police since January regarding the investigation.

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What they're saying:

"We feel bad because nobody has called us to say anything to us. Ain’t nobody reached out to us," Phil Chambers said.

The couple had been together for eight years before Ina was tragically killed during what East Point police described as a drive-by shooting outside the funeral home.

Family members said Ina was there for a viewing when the tragedy occurred. They are still struggling to accept that something so violent happened at a place meant for mourning.

"We need our churches. We need to be able to go to our services and mourn the people that have passed. Those places should be sacred, and now that they aren’t sacred anymore, where are we safe," said Cynthia Jester, a friend of the victim.

Following the shooting, East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan held a press conference assuring the community that those responsible would be caught.

"We will find these individuals. I’m sure of that," Buchanan said.

The victim’s loved ones hope surveillance cameras outside the funeral home can help police identify a suspect.

"That person who did this is probably not a taxpayer, is probably living with someone, not a homeowner, not investing in the family, don’t have grandkids — all those things that they took away from her," Jester said.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to East Point police to ask where the investigation stands. FOX 5 Atlanta has not received new information since the original information was shared.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

East PointFulton County