$5K reward offered in East Point funeral home shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police in East Point are asking the public for information about a deadly funeral home shooting that happened last week.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home on Jan. 9 just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting, law enforcement said.
When they arrived, they found Ina Chambers, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound. Chambers died on the scene.
Investigators determined that while Chambers was standing near the funeral home’s entrance, a shooting broke out between several people.
Ina Chambers
What they're saying:
Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and are urging the public to come forward with information.
Family members who spoke to FOX 5 called the crime "senseless," while East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan called it an "outrage."
What you can do:
If you have information to submit, call 404-577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
What we don't know:
Police have not released what may have led up to the shooting or photos of the alleged shooters.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the East Point Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting.