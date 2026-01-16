$5K reward offered in East Point funeral home shooting

article

Police in East Point are asking the public for information about a deadly funeral home shooting that happened last week.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home on Jan. 9 just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting, law enforcement said.

When they arrived, they found Ina Chambers, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound. Chambers died on the scene.

Investigators determined that while Chambers was standing near the funeral home’s entrance, a shooting broke out between several people.

What they're saying:

Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and are urging the public to come forward with information.

Family members who spoke to FOX 5 called the crime "senseless," while East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan called it an "outrage."

What you can do:

If you have information to submit, call 404-577-8477 or text CSGA to 738477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what may have led up to the shooting or photos of the alleged shooters.