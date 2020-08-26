In-person classes begin in Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett County school district has started phasing students back into the classroom.

Wednesday the Gwinnett County school district begins phasing students back into the classroom.

Parents have the option to keep their child at home for digital learning or send them back to school for in-person instruction. Wednesday morning marked the first day of in-person classes.

The first phase includes students in kindergarten, first, sixth, and ninth grades.

All students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear a mask while at school.

Gwinnett County started the year with students learning from home.

The district plans to continue phasing students back in each week with all students wanting in-person instruction in the classroom by September 9th.

The U.S. Secretary of Education visited Georgia Tuesday to take a look at what in-person learning looks in the state.

Ahead of students returning to school Wednesday, there were rumors about Gwinnett County teachers possibly calling out sick to protest the return of in-person learning. Gwinnett County Schools released the following statement early Wednesday morning regarding the rumors:

"We are aware of the discussion online about a 'sick out' today, but we fully expect the overwhelming majority of our teachers to report to work and provide the same rigorous and engaging educational experience Gwinnett County Public Schools is committed to providing students. In the event some teachers are unable to report to work today, GCPS has substitute teachers available to fill in when needed."