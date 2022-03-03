Image of SUV involved in deadly Duluth hit and run released

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a white SUV that struck and killed a 77-year-old Duluth man earlier this week.

Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was hit around 7:40 p.m. Monday outside his home located near Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk while checking the mail, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The driver of the white SUV kept going.

Nguyen died from his injuries.

Gwinnett County police released this image of a white SUV involved in a hit and run on March 1, 2022. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police released images from a home surveillance system in hopes someone will recognize the vehicle.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen something or has information about the driver. They can call GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653 or anonymously at Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____