Illuminarium Atlanta transports visitors to outer space

A year ago, Good Day Atlanta gave viewers the first look inside Illuminarium Atlanta, a state-of-the-art immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine. At the time, CEO Alan Greenberg told us, "Illuminarium is a place that can take you any place."

Little did we know then that "any place" included the final frontier.

This morning, we made a return trip to Illuminarium to get a first look at "SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond," the newest immersive experience to open inside the 30,000-square-foot facility. As we explained during our previous visits to Illuminarium, designers outfitted the attraction with $15 million worth of technology, surrounding visitors with video projection, sound, scent, and even floor vibrations — creating something of a virtual reality without the need for VR goggles. In "SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond," that "virtual reality" consists of some of the solar system’s most incredible sights, including the moon, the planets, and even an asteroid belt.

"SPACE: A Journey To The Moon & Beyond" is open now at Illuminarium Atlanta, located at 550 Somerset Terrace Northeast in Atlanta. Standard experience general admission starts at $30 for adults and $25 for youth, and upgraded experiences are also available. For more information, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t turn down the chance to be among the first journalists to kick up some moondust and report live from "space" — click the video player to see our out-of-this-world morning inside Illuminarium!