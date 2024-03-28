IKEA interior design planning store coming to Alpharetta in summer 2024

article

IKEA U.S. has announced plans for a new Plan & order point with Pick-up in Alpharetta, set to open in summer 2024. This new customer meeting point will be conveniently located in the Mansell Crossing Shopping Center.

The IKEA Alpharetta Plan & order point with Pick-up is part of the company's strategy to increase accessibility and offer more ways for customers to shop, according to a press release from IKEA U.S.

Unlike traditional large-format IKEA stores, this new format will focus on interior design planning with IKEA experts. Customers can get help planning and ordering home furnishing solutions like kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms. The store will only offer items for delivery, making it convenient for customers to have their purchases transported directly to their homes or another convenient delivery point.

IKEA has been serving the Atlanta market for nearly 20 years since opening its first store in Midtown Atlanta in 2005. IKEA Alpharetta will be located in 4,306 square feet of retail space in Mansell Crossing, the store will aim to provide affordability and convenience to more customers in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

"I'm beyond excited to welcome customers at IKEA Alpharetta this summer. No more trekking through that notorious Atlanta traffic—now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle. The IKEA Alpharetta Plan and order point with Pick-up brings our signature styles closer to the community—making it more accessible, more convenient, and of course, more affordable," said Brandon Lomax, Market Manager, IKEA U.S.

In addition to opening new Plan & order points, IKEA U.S. says it has invested in enhancing its e-commerce experience and service offerings, including new IKEA Family benefits, lower priced shipping and delivery, Click & collect, and TaskRabbit assembly services.