Ida weakened to tropical storm after leaving 1 dead, more than 1M without power

Ida, a powerful hurricane that knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and left at least one person dead, was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday as it continued its path through the South.

Forecasters said life-threatening flash flooding amid heavy rain, as well as damaging winds and dangerous storm surge all continued to be a threat for portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The storm was forecast to dump as much as two feet in places as Ida’s center moved over Mississippi.

As of 4 a.m. local time, Ida was located about 95 miles south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, and moving north at about 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Forecasters said it would rapidly weaken throughout the morning while still dumping torrential rain over the region.

The hurricane warning has been replaced with a tropical storm warning from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans, the NHC said.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was already blamed for one death, someone hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Overall, more than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without power early Monday, and another 80,000 or so in Mississippi were in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.

The entire city of New Orleans late Sunday was without power, according to city officials — heightening the city’s vulnerability to flooding and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in the summer heat.

The city’s power supplier — Entergy — confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screenshot that cited "catastrophic transmission damage" for the power failure.

New Orleans relies on Entergy for backup power for the pumps that remove stormwater from city streets. Rain from Ida is expected to test that pump system.

The 911 system in Orleans Parish also experienced technical difficulties early Monday. Anyone needing emergency assistance was urged to go to their nearest fire station or approach their nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.

The storm left a trail of damage after blasting ashore, blowing off roofs, and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans. The wind tore at awnings, water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain, and boats broke loose from their moorings.

The region getting Ida’s worst is also already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana. He said Sunday the country was praying for the best for the state and would put its "full might behind the rescue and recovery" effort once the storm passes.

