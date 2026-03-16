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Hampton man accused of murder after Rockdale home invasion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 16, 2026 9:54pm EDT
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ervin Spooner is accused of murder following a reported home invasion on March 15, 2026. (Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • One person has died following a reported home invasion. 
    •  Ervin Spooner has been charged with felony murder in connection with the incident that left another person with a head injury. 
    • Deputies said the incident happened in the 4000 block of Board Walk. 

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a man for murder following a reported home invasion in Rockdale County over the weekend, authorities said. 

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Board Walk in Conyers around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery.

When they arrived, deputies found a person suffering from head injuries and another person dead from gunshot wounds.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators identified Ervin Spooner of Hampton as the suspect. Spooner was arrested on Monday and booked at the Rockdale County Jail for felony murder.

An investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the injured or the deceased.

It is unclear what led up to the reported home invasion and shooting. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. 

Rockdale CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews